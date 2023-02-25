WEATHER Graphic

Morning fog will stick around until about noon Sunday; then it will gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 78 by 4 p.m.

It’s the winds that are going to be a concern,” Madi Gordon with the National Weather Service said Saturday.” There is a 40% chance of precipitation overnight and south winds could gust as high as 40 mph, becoming westerly after midnight. The low is expected to be around 52.

