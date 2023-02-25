Morning fog will stick around until about noon Sunday; then it will gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 78 by 4 p.m.
It’s the winds that are going to be a concern,” Madi Gordon with the National Weather Service said Saturday.” There is a 40% chance of precipitation overnight and south winds could gust as high as 40 mph, becoming westerly after midnight. The low is expected to be around 52.
“You might want to secure outdoor furniture and trash cans before going to bed Sunday,” Gordon said.
Monday will be sunny with a high near 75. Winds will calm somewhat, becoming west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph during the day. Overnight skies will be clear with a low around 48 and southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday temperatures will heat up to near 84 with west-southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph become southerly in the afternoon. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 62. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 p.m., gusting to 20 mph at times overnight.
Wednesday temperatures will continue to be warm at 82 under mostly cloudy skies. A front will move in Wednesday night with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be around 61 under partly cloudy skies.
Thursday, with that front coming in, the forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high around 76 under partly sunny skies. The low temperature overnight will fall to near 40 as clouds will move through.
Friday is expected to be sunny and cooler with a high near 62.
