Vehicles are seen through a rain-spattered windshield during a thunderstorm in south Killeen on Monday afternoon. Despite a few brief downpours, rainfall Monday was generally light and intermittent.

 By Lauren Dodd | Herald staff writer

Late-afternoon showers and thunderstorms Monday gave the Killeen area a much-needed respite from high temperatures and dry conditions that have plagued residents most of this summer.

Though some downpours were reported in southern Killeen on Monday afternoon, rainfall was generally light and intermittent.

