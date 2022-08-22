Late-afternoon showers and thunderstorms Monday gave the Killeen area a much-needed respite from high temperatures and dry conditions that have plagued residents most of this summer.
Though some downpours were reported in southern Killeen on Monday afternoon, rainfall was generally light and intermittent.
As of 7 p.m., rainfall totals across the area varied from less than a third of an inch at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport to about a half-inch in Harker Heights and Temple.
Light rain was possible overnight as showers were scheduled to push through from northwest of the area.
“Officially, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Kempner and Gatesville received only trace amounts of rain by early afternoon,” according to Allison Prater with NWS. “But, our forecast models show storms could still bring up to an inch in some places before midnight Monday.”
The moderate rainfall was less than had been predicted by the National Weather Service, which had called for 1 to 3 inches across the area and issued a flood watch until 7 p.m.
According to NWS, flooding may occur in urban and poor-drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Prater said that there were additional indicators that showers and thunderstorms would continue in the overnight hours since there were multiple bands of unsettled air aloft.
Thunderstorms may continue Tuesday, mainly before noon. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day.
Tuesday’s high should be near 85 with low temperatures near 73. Winds should calm in the evening hours and the chance for any remaining showers diminishes by sunset.
Wednesday, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny skies and a high near 86. North winds will be calm out of the north, northeast. Clouds will move in and produce a low around 73.
A slight chance of showers is possible on Thursday. The temperature is expected to climb to 88 under mostly sunny skies. The skies will clear in the evening with a low around 71 and calm east winds.
The forecast for the end of the week includes mostly sunny skies and highs near 87 during the day. Clouds may roll in as the sun sets with lows for Friday and Saturday around 73.
