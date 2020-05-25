Showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight in Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service.
The chance of rain, likely after 1 a.m., is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m., according to the weather service.
Skies are likely to remain cloudy, and the expected high is near 77. A north-northwest wind is expected to be 5 to 10 mph, according to the weather service.
Overnight, there’s a 20 percent chance of showers with a low around 62. A northwest wind of around 5 mph is expected to become calm in the evening.
On Wednesday, the weather service says there is a slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 80, and the chance of precipitation is 20%, the weather service said.
Wednesday night, there’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, and it will likely be mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. A north-northwest wind of around 5 mph is expected to become calm in the evening.
On Thursday, there’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, the day is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 82. Thursday night has a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. It’s expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday each have a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Each day is expected to be partly sunny with highs of 79, 80 and 82 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
