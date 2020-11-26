COPPERAS COVE — Holding true to the VFW’s tenet of service to the community, members of VFW Post 8577 served turkey and traditional Thanksgiving fixings to around 100 people Thursday at the post.
Two of the people who received a meal were Killeen residents Al Sillas and Janet Holmes. Sillas and Holmes became good friends at Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen and decided to make the trip to Copperas Cove to enjoy the meal.
“It was good because of this pandemic,” Holmes said. “I didn’t think nobody was going to do nothing, and it’s hard for me to cook for just two people, because none of the family was able to get down here this year.”
Holmes lives with her daughter Karla Holmes who joined her for the meal in Copperas Cove. Also eating with them was Karla Holmes’ boyfriend Luis Burlington.
Holmes said much of her family that was unable to make it lives in Louisiana near where two storms have hit this year.
Sillas was also thankful for the meal.
“I’m grateful to the VFW here in Copperas Cove,” Sillas said. “Especially for those of us who don’t have family locally.”
Sillas referred to the meal as “a nice gesture.”
Ron Abrahamson, commander of VFW Post 8577, spoke about the importance of the meal for the community.
“Thanksgiving is all about being thankful and sharing,” he said. “We’re doing well and we want to share with the community.”
One of the members of the post who came to the meal, Jay Sanders, said the meal shows a lot about the VFW’s relationship to the area.
“It just shows camaraderie of the VFW towards the community,” Sanders said.
