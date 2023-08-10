The mission at Killeen’s Food Care Center is to “stand in the gap” for individuals and families who are experiencing food insecurity, but to do so takes resources that are dwindling in recent days, according to Ray Cockrell, the director at FCC.
“As of yesterday, the Center had helped 100,430 people, just this year,” Cockrell said Thursday. “Last year, we helped 93,469 for the entire year, and it’s only August.”
Cockrell is still an optimist, though; he has been creative in managing his budget and pooling resources. The Center operates with only 2.8% of his budget going to administration and fund-raising. In 2021, the Center was recognized “Non-Profit of the Year” by the City of Killeen.
So why, in 2023, is the Center dealing with its own food insecurity?
Cockrell says there are many reasons. Donations are down. Inflation is up. But, his main concern is his biggest supplier, the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin. They are unable to provide some of the most basic canned food items the Killeen Center has kept well-stocked for years.
It’s the lack of shelf-stable proteins — canned goods and non-perishable items that used to make up the bulk of the items they received from the Austin food bank, according to Cockrell.
“The Central Texas Food Bank has shifted their supply programs to more fresh items, perishable goods that cannot be stored,” Cockrell said. “While the value of fresh fruits and vegetables is undeniable, in our experience most families benefit from having staples that can be used way past a freshness date for produce.”
According to the Central Texas Food Bank, their “future is fresh.” The slogan is part of a campaign to encourage the food banks they supply to take advantage of what is available and ready today for a healthier diet. The comparisons made in their literature shows cost savings in fresh alternatives.
The idea is a good one, in theory. But, once the reality of what a local food bank can actually offer sets in, the idea doesn’t meet their needs.
This is where, Cockrell says, the future is scary.
His shipments of canned goods have diminished to such a degree that shelves are bare where once there was a surplus. His cold storage and refrigerated storage areas are holding their own, but participants in the programs that the Killeen Food Care Center serves are asking for groceries that can be stored and saved for several days, even a week or two. Cockrell said a good portion of his people don’t have refrigerators, or even ice chests to keep things cold.
“The Central Texas Food Bank has cut down on its shipments of shelf-stable canned goods by at least 50%,” Cockrell said. “It’s great to see more fresh fruits and vegetables, but the basic proteins like canned meats — soups, stews, chili and pasta are not offered. Those are the items we can no longer get from our largest supplier.”
Last year, Paul Gaither, the director of communications at the Food Bank in Austin, lamented about trying to recover from the pandemic, supply chain issues and other economic limitations.
“We are in a difficult situation, which is not limited to our facility,” Gaither said. “Our warehouse is sadly very empty. We are not the only ones to make that statement.”
Gaither pointed to global supply chain problems, and said food distribution programs have been restricted by large grocery retailers in the wake of the pandemic.
“There were programs from the USDA and DSNAP, a program which assists people with food following a natural disaster,” Gaither said. “Most of those programs are gone.”
He places a lot of the blame on the overall cost of groceries, inflation and the fact that donations are down significantly. Not until people feel they have more than enough, he said, will donations be up again. And the number of families who truly need assistance and deal with hunger issues on a daily basis keeps going up.
Cockrell said these shortages trickle down to the consumer in the form of higher prices and unavailability, even to charity organizations. Monetary donations don’t buy as much in supplementary food and supplies as they did a few years ago.
The Herald reached out to the Central Texas Food Bank for comment, but as of Thursday afternoon, had not heard back.
For additional information about the Center or how to make a donation, go to their website at www.foodcare.org or call 254-554-3400. The Center is located at 210 N. 16th St. in Killeen.
The Food Care Center in Killeen, Texas, provides food items to clients, who are in need, at no cost to them. There is a constant and growing need in our community for these services. We have been “standing in the gap” with those who are hungry for 36 years. We strive to meet these needs with care and compassion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.