The sidewalk improvement project along Veterans Avenue in Copperas Cove is proceeding, Cove city officials announced on Monday.
Work has begun on the Veterans Avenue Sidewalk Improvements Project that will reconstruct sidewalks on Veterans Avenue. Crews will be working along the north side of Veterans Avenue from South Fifth Street to South 31st Street. The construction will include 5-foot sidewalks, curb and gutter, ADA-accessible ramps and surface replacement for improved pedestrian safety. According to a new release issued from the City of Copperas Cove Monday, the project is expected to be completed no later than mid-April 2023 after the city received a notice to proceed, effective last Wednesday.
“Should a temporary street closure become necessary, proper notice will be provided. All motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to follow posted construction signs for the safety of themselves and work crews,” the release said.
The design plan, developed by Walker Partners, LLC was engaged in April 2021 to provide the design and engineering services. City council awarded a $419,450 construction bid contract to Cald & A. Consulting Co., LLC on July 19. Funding for this project was initially identified and placed in the 2010-2014 Capital Improvement Plan.
“The project will be completed in a manner as to allow minimal interruption to traffic flow,” according to the release.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the Copperas Cove Street Department at 254-547-2168 or the Public Works Department at 254-547-0751.
