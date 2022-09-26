Cove sidewalk project

Veterans Boulevard sidewalk reconstruction project is underway in Copperas Cove. 

 Courtesy photo

The sidewalk improvement project along Veterans Avenue in Copperas Cove is proceeding, Cove city officials announced on Monday.

Work has begun on the Veterans Avenue Sidewalk Improvements Project that will reconstruct sidewalks on Veterans Avenue. Crews will be working along the north side of Veterans Avenue from South Fifth Street to South 31st Street. The construction will include 5-foot sidewalks, curb and gutter, ADA-accessible ramps and surface replacement for improved pedestrian safety. According to a new release issued from the City of Copperas Cove Monday, the project is expected to be completed no later than mid-April 2023 after the city received a notice to proceed, effective last Wednesday.

