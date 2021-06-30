The signal timing at Rosewood Drive and Central Texas Expressway are set to change next month.
A news release from the City of Killeen said message boards were placed on eastbound and westbound Central Texas Expressway near the Rosewood Drive intersection Wednesday to notify the public of the impending modifications. They will remain in those locations for one week then be moved to northbound and southbound Rosewood Drive through July 15, according to the release.
The new traffic signal timing will affect traffic in all directions at the Rosewood Drive and Central Texas Expressway intersection. New signage will also be installed to clarify lane assignments. Timing changes will also be made to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Rosewood Drive, the release said.
The city said Tuesday motorists should anticipate traffic pattern changes, obey traffic control devices and use caution as others become accustomed to the new timing.
The City of Killeen commissioned an engineering study to improve safety in the Rosewood intersection. While the intersection met Level of Service requirements, the report recommended improvements to improve traffic flow. The City worked with Texas Department of Transportation to implement these improvements, the city said.
Changes will take effect July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.