In what could be the first “significant” rainfall of the year, National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers said the Killeen area could expect between 1 to 2 inches of rain before Monday’s end. The potential rain storms are succeeding a cool front moving through the area.
Many of the rainstorms the Killeen area has gotten this year have not resulted in much of an impact to quell significant drought conditions. That could be different with this one, however, Sellers said.
Most of Coryell and Lampasas counties are under exceptional drought conditions, the highest level according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Small portions of both counties are the next level below: severe drought conditions.
The storm system should move out of the area quickly, however.
“That’ll move out of the area Monday night into Tuesday and we’ll be dry after that,” Sellers said.
Despite the amount of rain expected, Sellers said because it will move through the area quickly, there should not be much of a flooding risk.
“These storms should actually move through pretty quickly before by the time it makes it to your area, so (you) shouldn’t have too many widespread issues with flooding,” Sellers said. “If anything happens, it’ll just be kind of those flood-prone areas that may see a quick little rise.”
Due to the cool front and rain, Tuesday’s high temperature could top out in the low 70s before the area sees a gradual warm-up throughout the week.
