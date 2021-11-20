Members of Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church gave out boxes of Thanksgiving meals to local families in need Saturday afternoon.
The meal boxes included a turkey along with boxes of macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, and everything else that someone would find at the Thanksgiving table. They also included school snacks for kids.
The event was spearheaded by church sisters Gwendolyn Tyler, Isoleane Young, Augustine Jordan and Caroline Smith.
“Our church really wants to give back to the community and since we always serve spiritual food, we thought it would be good to help the needy by providing them meals during the holidays,” Smith said.
The church prepared over 102 boxes of meals and was already halfway through the boxes before noon.
“You don’t have to have a number to get a box, just come on in and we will gladly give you one,” said church member David Lewis as he was putting turkeys away in boxes.
