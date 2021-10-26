Two aspiring singers from Killeen are still on the NBC show “The Voice” after being “stolen” by other judges during their battle rounds.
“The Voice” is a competition within a competition where aspiring singers are competing for a Universal recording contract. The show’s coaches — musical superstars Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande — mentor select teams of aspiring singers to compete for the top prize.
Manny Keith, 31, who grew up in Killeen and now lives in Miami, Florida, and Jershika Maple, 24, a Killeen resident, were selected to join Season 21 teams of “The Voice.” They have since passed their blind auditions and performed in battle rounds — which are the first two phases of the competition.
Maple’s battle round aired on Oct. 12 where she battled contestant Jeremy Rosado and lost. However, Both Ariana Grande and John legend wanted to “steal” her from Kelly Clarkson’s team. Maple chose to join Team Legend and was saved from elimination.
Each coach has a number of “steals,” in which they can pick up singers who have dropped by another team.
Keith’s battle round aired on Oct. 18 where he battled contestant Wendy S. and lost. However, Ariana Grande made good on her promise to him in an earlier episode that she would steal him from Blake Shleton’s team when she got the chance. He joined Team Grande and was saved from elimination.
Both Keith and Maple are now set to perform in the next phase of the competition — known as the “knockouts” — but they did not perform on Monday’s episode. Be sure to watch for them on “The Voice” which airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on NBC.
