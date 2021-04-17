Killeen City Council narrowly OKs Danielle Singh as new assistant city manager
By a narrow 4-3 vote, the Killeen City Council voted Tuesday to approve Executive Director of Public Works Danielle Singh as the new assistant city manager.
Voting in favor of Singh’s appointment were Councilmembers Terry Clark, Steve Harris Debbie Nash-King and Ken Wilkerson.
Councilwoman Melissa Brown, Councilman Rick Williams and Councilwoman Shirley Fleming voted against the motion.
Singh will be filling the position that has been vacant since David Ellison retired in late October 2020.
Brown said it is not the council’s job to approve someone’s position because they like them and that there has been a breach of trust against the council, which had not been informed of the hire in advance by City Manager Kent Cagle.
Nash-King said that this has been a really tough situation on both sides but said that Singh should not pay the price because information was leaked to the newspaper.
A nationwide search — conducted at a cost of more than $14,000 — yielded 59 candidates, 13 semifinalists and six finalists for the city’s No. 2 administrative position. Cagle chose Singh as the best candidate, but did name any finalists to the council or the public as the city has done in past years.
KISD crime committee participation stalled
The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees opted to take no action on a proposed crime commission during Tuesday evening’s board meeting.
The crime reduction committee, if approved by the board, would consist of representatives from Killeen ISD, the cities of Killeen and Harker Heights, Bell County and Fort Hood.
According to a city of Killeen city council memorandum, the Killeen city council approved a motion of direction during its Feb. 22 workshop for City Manager Kent Cagle to present a resolution creating the “Committee for Crime Solutions.”
Board member Corbett Lawler said he had reservations about the wording of the Memorandum of Agreement presented Tuesday.
Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft said he will bring the item back with revised language at the next regularly scheduled board meeting.
Standoff in Harker Heights on Wednesday ends with no injuries
The Texas Rangers, the lead agency investigating a standoff that began with shots being fired on Wednesday in Harker Heights, have named the man who was arrested as 40-year-old Brandon Charles Kay of Harker Heights.
Lawrence Stewart, the spokesman for the Harker Heights Police Department, said the standoff ended around 6 p.m. Wednesday after Kay spoke to police negotiators.
During the incident, law enforcement personnel evacuated people from the vicinity.
Evacuated residents could be seen sitting in their cars awaiting for the all-clear to return home Wednesday evening.
Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement agencies attempted to serve a warrant on Kay in the 300 block of East Cardinal Lane and shots were fired, police said.
Neither Kay nor law enforcement officers sustained injuries during the shooting, police said.
Seven weeks later: ‘No cause’ cited in Hilton Garden Inn blaze
Seven weeks later, the cause of the February Hilton Garden Inn fire may be lost in the hotel’s ashes after fire officials found no cause for the blaze.
On the evening of Feb. 19, the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 2704 O. W. Curry Drive in Killeen, was seen fully engulfed in flames as dozens of onlookers watched from the nearby Academy Sports and Outdoors parking lot.
On April 7, Capt. Mike Eveans confirmed the fire marshal’s investigation into the hotel fire is complete, but was unable to release an official report to the Herald or name a cause of the fire.
The report had been turned over to the city’s open records department.
The Hilton Garden Inn is owned by Le Family LLC, according to the most recent record from the Bell County Appraisal District. In 2020, according to appraisal district records, the four-story hotel was valued at $9,215,810 — a 41% increase from the building’s 2019 appraised value.
The building is no longer accessible to the public after Jamco Construction erected a chainlink fence around the property in early March. A fire extinguisher was seen among the fallen charred debris outside the hotel April 8.
The building will be torn down.
Compiled by Thaddeus Imerman
ONLINE EXTRA: For more on these and other stories, go to www.kdhnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.