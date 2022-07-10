SUGHED:
Children’s author Lucas Miller is “on a mission to cultivate and nurture young scientists,” and he plans to put that plan into action during his upcoming performance on Wednesday at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. The musician and YouTube star will perform at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Activities Center at the library, 400 Indian Trail Drive.
“We are so happy to welcome him to our Summer Reading Club, Readsquared!” Children’s Librarian Erica Rossmiller said in an announcement about the upcoming concert.
Miller is a touring artist with the Texas Commission on the Arts. He started sharing his love of wildlife with children in 1992 and has performed for over two million children and their families.
“This summer, Mr. Miller will share his musical talents and original songs to educate families about various animals, like the anaconda, the ocelot and many more,” Rossmiller said. “Participants will also learn about the importance of wildlife conversation all while moving and grooving.”
There is no registration required to join in on this educational children’s program. The event is free and appropriate for the whole family to enjoy.
While visiting the library, Rossmiller suggests visitors sign up for the virtual portion of the Readsquared! Participants can track their reading all summer long, earn virtual camping badges, complete book challenges and play games. The club is an excellent way for children, teens and adults to challenge themselves and gauge their reading habits. Additional activities are available on the website at https://harkerheights.gov/library.
