Just as it started to rain Monday, officers were dispatched to a possible rollover accident on Interstate 14 in Killeen just west of the Clear Creek Drive overpass.
At the scene, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday, a single vehicle was in the median, and emergency crews from Killeen as well as Fort Hood could be seen tending to someone on the ground.
