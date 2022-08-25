Just as it started to rain Monday, officers were dispatched to a rollover accident on Interstate 14 just west of the Clear Creek Drive overpass. In a statement received Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that a 20-year-old man was driving a 2007 Volkswagen sedan travelling west when the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet SUV, a 35-year-old man changed lanes in front of him. The Volkswagen took evasive action to avoid a collision with the Chevrolet, lost control and rolled over. The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to the emergency room at Advent Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.
Single car rollover Monday on I-14
Jana Kilcrease
Reporter
