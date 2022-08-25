Rollover

Single car rollover Monday on I-14

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Just as it started to rain Monday, officers were dispatched to a rollover accident on Interstate 14 just west of the Clear Creek Drive overpass. In a statement received Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that a 20-year-old man was driving a 2007 Volkswagen sedan travelling west when the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet SUV, a 35-year-old man changed lanes in front of him. The Volkswagen took evasive action to avoid a collision with the Chevrolet, lost control and rolled over. The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to the emergency room at Advent Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.