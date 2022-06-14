Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault by threat was reported at 4:58 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of 18th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:31 a.m. Monday in the area of Reverend R.A. Abercrombie Drive and Taft Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:35 p.m. Monday in the area of Hall Avenue and North 12th Street.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 4:51 p.m. Monday in the area of East Sprott Avenue and North Gray Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 9:06 p.m. Monday in the 10 block of Gilmer Street.
Aggravated assault reported at 11:07 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Botanical Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An agency assist arrest, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary of a vehicle, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:21 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Pecan Cove.
Found property, safekeeping was reported at 4:21 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Pecan Cove.
A theft, criminal mischief reported at 7:55 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
An arrest for warrants, no drivers license, expired registration was reported at 9:20 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Letzke Circle.
An arrest for warrants, assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 11:26 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Oak Street.
A theft was reported at 1:39 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Lubbock Drive.
A fleet accident was reported at 2:37 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Texas Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, municipal warrant was reported at 3:05 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
Welfare check was reported at 2:59 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Bluebird Trail.
Theft was reported at 3:52 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Magnolia Street.
An arrest for unlawful restraint was reported at 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, criminal mischief was reported at 9:49 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
An assault on a family member was reported at 10:12 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Logsdon Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for speeding, outstanding warrants was reported at 5:56 p.m. Monday in the 400 Indian Trail Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:44 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of N. Key Ave.
Found property reported at 7:35 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:55 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:02 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of South U.S. 281 Highway.
A theft was reported at 1:07 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 1:16 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Sixth Street.
An accident was reported at 3:09 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Eighth Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:56 p.m. Monday on Sue Ann Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:18 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 10:34 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:34 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
