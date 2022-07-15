Killeen firefighters, with the support of 10 area agencies, battled a total of six grass fires Thursday that burned more than 60 acres within the city limits.
The city released on Friday new details, including the causes of the fires, which began when a weather front brought high wind and storm clouds through the city Thursday afternoon.
“Joining KFD, the Killeen (Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management) and the Killeen Police Department, were fire departments from Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Salado, SW Bell County Volunteers, Sparta Valley Volunteers, Bell County Office of Emergency Management, Texas A&M University Central Texas police department and Risk Management, and the Texas A&M Forest Service,” Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford said in a news release Friday afternoon.
Ford said two of the largest fires — the Riley Fire and another one near Texas A&M University-Central Texas — were under control within two hours of receiving the calls, although crews monitored the sites overnight into Friday.
Thursday’s wildfires include:
- Bowie Drive: 1:5 2 p.m. (Burned less than 1 acre and cause was arcing electrical from high winds)
- Zephyr Road and MLK Jr. Boulevard: 1:54 p.m. (Burned less than 1 acre and cause was arcing electrical from high winds)
- Lawndale Street: 1:54 p.m. (Burned less than 1 acre and cause was arcing electrical from high winds)
- Riley Drive and W. S. Young Drive: 1:59 p.m. (Burned approximately 30 acres and cause was arcing transformer)
- Spring Valley Drive: 2:29 p.m. (Burned a very small area with low grass near a mobile home and cause is unknown)
- A&M-Central Texas at Leadership Drive: 3:36 p.m. (Burned approximately 30 acres and this sparked when tree mulch was blown into heavy brush from storm winds)
Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said strong winds caused the department to seek aid in neighboring fire departments.
“Yesterday’s fires were not a surprise, based on the current weather conditions/situation,” Kubinski, said. “Strong winds from the storm that moved through, caused many of the fires in a very short amount of time, prompting the call for mutual aid resources.”
Two residents voluntarily left their homes Thursday due to the location of encroaching fires.
The area between W. S. Young Drive from Stagecoach Road to Love Drive was closed while crews battled the fires Thursday, but the road reopened by 6 p.m. that evening, Ford said.
The Killeen Fire Department and the Killeen OHSEM offered the following wildfire prevention tips:
- Keeping lawns mowed, and removing dead brush
- Vehicle exhaust systems spark hundreds of wildfires each year when they contact dry vegetation. If possible, avoid driving on dry grass when fire danger is high and never park a vehicle on dry grass.
- If you are towing a trailer, make sure it is roadworthy with good tires, greased bearings, and no chains dragging
- If you smoke, put it out. All the way. Every time.
- Make sure cigarettes and ashes are out before throwing them in the trash can. Soak cigarette butts and ashes in water before throwing them away. Never toss hot cigarette butts or ashes in the trash.
- Keep your butts in the car - cigarettes can cause brush fires as well as indoor fires – smoking-related fires contribute to 800 deaths per year in the U.S.
- Try to avoid using outdoor cooking appliances until conditions improve.
- Ensure that trailers with chains do not drag on the road which can cause sparks that set brush on fire.
Bell County remains under a burn ban as the area reels from the ongoing 10-month drought.
