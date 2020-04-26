The skies are expected to remain clear and the forecast is sunny at least until Tuesday night, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. On Tuesday and Wednesday the forecast calls for small chances of rain.
Today's temperatures are expected to reach a high of 82 degrees and a low of 60 degrees.
On Monday the high temperature is expected to rise quite a bit, reaching 86 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 68 degrees.
The high temperature is expected to hit 92 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 69 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain Tuesday evening.
On Wednesday the high temperature could rise to 84 degrees while the low temperature could hit 57 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms during the day Wednesday, dropping to 20% overnight.
The high temperature will reach 86 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 65 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 92 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 69 degrees.
