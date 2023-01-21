Emergency crews responded to a skydiving accident at Killeen's small airport, Skylark Field, on Saturday afternoon.
"At 1:55 p.m. Killeen Fire Department crews were dispatched to Skylark Field for a skydiver in need of medical treatment for a 'hard landing'," Killeen Fire Chief James C. Kubinski said in an email to the Herald. "Fire department units arrived on scene within six minutes of the initial dispatch and immediately began providing medical treatment to the injured person."
A helicopter was called in to take the injured skydiver to Baylor, Scott, & White Medical Center in Temple.
The patient was in stable condition when they got on the helicopter, Kubinski said.
"Crews were advised that the skydiver had a fully deployed parachute and experienced a 'hard landing' ... Flight operations at Skylark Field were temporarily halted while fire and EMS personnel were operating on the air field," he said in the email. "All units have cleared the scene and the airport has resumed normal operations."
Last year, the city approved a skydiving business, Skydive Addiction, to relocate to Skylark Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.