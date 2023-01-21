Skydive

A skydiving business now operates in Killeen at Skylark Field, where a skydiver was injured in a “hard landing” Saturday, officials said.

 Herald/CATRINA RAWSON

Emergency crews responded to a skydiving accident at Killeen's small airport, Skylark Field, on Saturday afternoon.

"At 1:55 p.m. Killeen Fire Department crews were dispatched to Skylark Field for a skydiver in need of medical treatment for a 'hard landing'," Killeen Fire Chief James C. Kubinski said in an email to the Herald. "Fire department units arrived on scene within six minutes of the initial dispatch and immediately began providing medical treatment to the injured person."  

