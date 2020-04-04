Rain, rain and more rain. That is the forecast for the Killeen area for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Residents were shook with chills at the hands of a cold front that came off the plains Friday, an event the NWS refers to as a “Blue Norther,” according to meteorologist David Bonnette.
Killeen’s Skylark Field airport registered a record low temperature for April 4 on Saturday morning. Bonnette said the temperature dipped to 41 degrees at its lowest point Saturday, breaking the previous April 4 record of 43 degrees set in 2013.
As of around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, rainfall from the previous 48 hours was 1.64 inches at Skylark Field and 1.53 inches at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
The current seven-day forecast of the NWS shows rain chances every day. Residents may get a brief respite from the rain on Tuesday evening before it is projected to resume Wednesday morning.
Projected rainfall through Wednesday, according to Bonnette, is around 0.5 to 0.75 inches.
The current cold front is expected to move out quickly as temperatures could rise as high as the mid-80s by Wednesday, the forecast shows.
The NWS projects another storm system to push through the area toward the end of the week with a 50% chance of rain beginning Thursday and continuing into Friday.
The projected end-of-the week system is part of another cold front, this time coming from the western part of the U.S., an event Bonnette called a “Pacific Trough.”
Severe weather potential with the next system is uncertain at this time, although Bonnette said pea-size hail could be possible with a stronger isolated thunderstorm.
Expected temperatures and sky conditions through Thursday are:
- Sunday : High 63, Low 60 - 30% chance of showers
- Monday: High 77, Low 67 - 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms
- Tuesday: High 85, Low 68 - 20% chance of rain, then mostly cloudy
- Wednesday: High 87, Low 67 - 20% chance of thunderstorms
- Thursday: High 79, Low 58 - 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms
