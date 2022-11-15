Suspected vandals slashed the tires on more than 50 vehicles near central Killeen last weekend, according to police.
Vandals have been reported in the late night and early morning hours of last Friday and Saturday, slashing tires on a number of vehicles along Florence Road into the downtown Killeen area.
A vehicle parked at the Herald was reported to have had all four tires slashed early Saturday morning, and a report was made to the Killeen Police Department, which confirmed others in the area.
There were over a dozen criminal mischief calls that came in over the two-day span, in the general vicinity of Florence Road to Avenue C, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez with the police department.
In all, about 52 vehicles had tires slashed, according to KPD.
“We ask the community to park and secure their vehicles in well-lit areas,” Miramontez said. “If residents see anything suspicious, please call 9-1-1.”
