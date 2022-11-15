Slashed

A flat tire, suspected of being slashed by vandals last weekend, is pictured in a central Killeen parking lot on Tuesday.

 Jacob Brooks | Herald

Suspected vandals slashed the tires on more than 50 vehicles near central Killeen last weekend, according to police.

Vandals have been reported in the late night and early morning hours of last Friday and Saturday, slashing tires on a number of vehicles along Florence Road into the downtown Killeen area.

