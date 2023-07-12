Copperas Cove ISD’s highly-decorated public information officer is headed off to Waco ISD to take over a similar position.
Wendy Sledd, who has been with Copperas Cove ISD since August 2014, will work for the district through July before heading off to Waco.
Sledd, a Gatesville resident, is a former employee for the Herald and won several awards for her work with the district.
“Very few people get to do what they love for a living! Getting to share the great stories of the incredible work of our students and staff has been a true blessing,” Sledd said in an email to the Herald on Wednesday. “I will always be grateful to CCISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Burns and the CCISD Board of Trustees for the opportunity to work in such an amazing district. I will always have a fondness for CCISD and be a Bulldawg at heart! Go Dawgs!”
Her decorations include 120 Texas School Public Relations Association medals including two Crystal Awards of Merit and the association’s highest honor, a Crystal Commendation Award. She has also received the Masonic Lodge’s Bridge Builder Award, chamber of commerce YES award, chamber volunteer of the year, and other community awards.
During her time at Copperas Cove ISD, Sledd started or oversaw the implementation of a number of programs.
Those included Stuff the Bus, an annual school supply drive; Chocolate Fantasia, an annual fundraiser that benefits Special Olympics; an annual homecoming dance for special education students; Paint the School/Town Orange Anti-Bullying Campaign; CCISD Employee of the Year Dinner; and a revival of the former CCISD Autism Awareness Walk.
Sledd also represented Copperas Cove ISD on both the United Way board and the Lemonade Day board. This past year, CCISD raised a record high $53,604 for the United Way and had 561 student entrepreneurs involved in Lemonade Day, she said.
(2) comments
Jumping out of the hot oil in the frying pan, into the boiling water of the 6 quart, copper pot.
...
As troubled as Cabbage Cove might be, Whacky Waco is worse!!!
Escape and congratulations.
