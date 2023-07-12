CCISD Awards

Copperas Cove ISD Director of Communications Wendy Sledd captured 27 awards at the Texas School Public Relations Association Conference including four Best of Shows, a Crystal Award of Merit, and a Crystal Commendation Award.

Copperas Cove ISD’s highly-decorated public information officer is headed off to Waco ISD to take over a similar position.

Wendy Sledd, who has been with Copperas Cove ISD since August 2014, will work for the district through July before heading off to Waco.

