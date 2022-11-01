Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Misdemeanor theft was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1800 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 12:24 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 12:32 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 1:54 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:30 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Metropolitan Drive and Richard Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Mallard Lane.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:30 a.m. monday in the 4600 block of Trimmier Road.
Shoplifting was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:40 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Flynn Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:29 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Trimmier Road.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 6:31 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Elms Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:13 p.m. Monday in the 6500 block of Serpentine Drive.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 9:28 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Buckley Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Lake Road and Sherman Drive.
Assault family member, impeding breathing/circulation, was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Alpine Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Rancier Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 3300 Keith Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 2:04 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Coy Drive.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robertson Avenue.
An arrest was made at 3:58 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Third Street on suspicion of several charges.
An accident was reported at 6:36 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 7:44 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of South 25th Street and Veterans Avenue.
Theft of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:51 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 11:58 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Threat to publish intimate visual material was reported at 12:10 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Gracie Louis Circle.
An arrest was made at 5:18 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Third Street on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:23 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Rose Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:04 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
A runaway was reported at 10:04 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue.
Harker Heights
A warrant arrest was made at 7:02 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Cox Drive.
An arrest was made at 10:22 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Stacie Road on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Sexual assault was reported at 11:59 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
Suspicious person was reported at 4:54 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A warrant arrest was made at 9:14 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
A warrant arrest was made at 10:26 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Theft was reported at 7:18 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Disturbance was reported at 7:25 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Spring Street.
An arrest was made at 7:33 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Disturbance was reported at 8:39 p.m. Monday on Hillcrest Drive.
Open container was reported at 10:52 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.