Weather patterns are expected to be spring-like this week with the official first day of Spring being next Monday, March 20.
Temperatures are expected to fluctuate with showers possible Tuesday, warmer temperatures Wednesday and a return to cooler temps and showers Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“The cool-warm-cool pattern of weather will stick around this week,” Meteorologist Steve Fano said Sunday. “No chance of a freeze for the last week of winter.”
Monday, the high is expected to be near 64 under mostly cloudy skies early. By noon, clouds will move out and east, northeast winds sustained at 10-15 mph may gust to 20 mph at times. Clouds will move back in overnight with a low around 44. Winds will calm from the northeast to around 10 mph.
Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be near 60 as winds begin to turn from the east to the southeast remaining calm at around 10 mph overnight. The low is expected to be around 45 mph.
Wednesday the skies will clear and become mostly sunny with a high near 73. Winds shift from the south southeast at 10-20 mph gusting near 30 mph at times. Overnight, conditions will be mostly cloudy but the low will drop only to around 59 and winds will be out of the south around 20 mph with an occasional gust up to 30 mph.
Thursday, showers are likely with a 70% chance of precipitation and mostly cloudy skies. The high will be near 76 and thunderstorms are possible. Mostly cloudy conditions continue with a low overnight around 41 and chances of precipitation remain near 50%.
Friday will be partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and a high near 54. Friday night is expected to be cold with temperatures in the mid-30s, but no freeze is expected.
Saturday should be mostly sunny with a high near 55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.