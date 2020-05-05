There is a slight chance of rain for the Killeen area before noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Jason Dunn said most of the rain chances are to the northeast of the Killeen area.
The skies should begin clearing up after noon, leading to projected sunny skies on Wednesday and Thursday.
Two cold fronts are looking to move through the area, according to the forecast.
Overnight lows could dip into the mid-50s Tuesday night and again on Friday when current projections show a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Dunn said early forecast models indicate that most of Friday's activity will also occur to the northeast of the Killeen area.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions through Sunday are:
- Today: High 77, Low 54 - 50% chance of rain, then decreasing clouds
- Wednesday: High 84, Low 60 - Sunny
- Thursday: High 87, Low 70 - Sunny
- Friday: High 81, Low 55 - 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms
- Saturday: High 74, Low 53 - Partly sunny
- Sunday: High 80, Low 58 - Mostly sunny
