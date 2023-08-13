Despite the Killeen-area being under an “excessive heat warning” through 9 p.m. Monday, meteorologists at the National Weather Service—Fort Worth say we could expect a chance of showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday.
Monday there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. This as temperatures are forecast to top out at 104 under sunny skies. Expect south, southwest winds in the morning, moving around to the north, north east at 10 mph in the afternoon. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the evening under partly cloudy skies.
Expect the low temperature to be around 77 with increase north, northeast winds at 10 mph to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.
“There is a slight possibility of showers and thunderstorms in the Killeen area Monday night as a cool front comes in from the north, northwest,” meteorologist Allison Prater said Sunday. “And a slight cool-down as north winds take over Tuesday, bringing temperatures down below 100.”
Tuesday is expected to be sunny and hot with a high only near 99. North, northeast winds continue at 10 mph to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph from time to time. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with a low around 73, but the northeast winds continue to be between 10 mph to 15 mph.
Wednesday temperatures start to climb again under sunny and hot conditions with a high near 101. Expect east winds around 10 mph. Overnight lows will drop to around 77 under mostly clear skies. East winds at 10 mph to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts as high as 20 mph could be expected.
Thursday extreme conditions are forecast once again with the high expected near 105. South, southwest winds at 10 mph to 15 mph can be expected with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday evening under mostly clear skies the low should be around 79.
Friday temperatures will be near 104 with the lows dropping to only around 78.
Saturday’s high temperature is expected to be near 101.
Prater referred to the NWS—FW Climate Prediction Center for a chance of any precipitation in the next 10 days, but said the outlook did not show much of a chance.
