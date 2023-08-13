Weather.jpg

Temps may get as low as 97 Tuesday depending on the cool front expected to come in Monday evening.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Despite the Killeen-area being under an “excessive heat warning” through 9 p.m. Monday, meteorologists at the National Weather Service—Fort Worth say we could expect a chance of showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Monday there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. This as temperatures are forecast to top out at 104 under sunny skies. Expect south, southwest winds in the morning, moving around to the north, north east at 10 mph in the afternoon. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the evening under partly cloudy skies.

