Killeen residents dreaming of a white Christmas may get their wish a few days early.
The National Weather Service of Fort Worth posted to social media Wednesday afternoon sharing the prospect of Killeen residents will experience some winter weather this Friday.
“A mix of rain and snow is possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning across Central Texas,” the weather service’s Facebook post said Wednesday. “With temperatures expected to be in the mid 30s, no accumulations or impacts are currently forecast.”
A graphic posted to social media teased the possibility of snow in Killeen Friday night or Saturday morning.
