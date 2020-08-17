Killeen-area residents could see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon after 4 p.m.
After south-moving storms passed through the Dallas area Sunday night, Belton and Temple had rainfall amounts of .03 inches of rain, however, Killeen had no measurable amounts, according to the National Weather Service.
“Last night’s storms had stronger winds than anticipated so they moved the chances of rain,” said David Bonnette, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “There is still a slight chance of rain for today. We had a cold front come in and the dry air combined will push temperatures a bit lower for the area.”
Today’s forecast will be partly sunny and hot, with a high near 99 and heat index values as high as 102. Tonight’s forecast will be partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Tuesday night calls for mostly clear skies, with a low around 74.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 99, Low near 72.
Thursday: High near 98, Low around 73.
Friday: High near 99, Low around 73.
