Killeen-area residents could see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
“Basically there’s Tropical Storm Sally in the Gulf that is circulating moisture,” said Steve Fano, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “Sally’s moisture in combination with a weak cold front could create thunderstorms in the forecast.”
Due to the rainfall amounts last week, the drought conditions for Bell County have improved to the “abnormally dry” category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Coryell County has no drought conditions, Lampasas County has slight abnormally dry conditions. Last year at this time, Coryell had some abnormally dry conditions, while Bell was experiencing a mixture of abnormal, moderate and severe dry conditions and Lampasas County was experiencing abnormally dry conditions.
Due to the rainfall amounts, the lake levels in the area are rising as Belton Lake has a reading of 594.88 feet which is 0.88 feet above the normal elevation, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 625 feet which is three feet above normal elevation.
Today’s forecast will have partly sunny skies, with a high near 88 and north winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday night’s forecast will have partly cloudy skies and a low around 70.
Tuesday’s forecast has a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny skies and a high near 87. Tuesday night will have partly cloudy skies and a low around 71.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 88, Low around 70. 20% chance of shows and thunderstorms.
Thursday: High near 88, Low around 70. 30% chance of shows and thunderstorms.
Friday: High near 86, Low around 68. 30% chance of shows and thunderstorms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.