Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
“There is a little bit of a cold front moving into the area today,” said Allison Prater, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “However, since there’s not any moisture it will be a dry cold front.”
On Sunday the highest recorded temperature as of 4 p.m. was 96 degrees at Skylark Field which broke the record high for Oct. 11 which was 94 degrees set in 1979.
Bell County, Coryell and Lampasas counties currently have no drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Coryell had mostly moderate dry conditions, while Bell was experiencing a mixture of extreme and severe dry conditions and Lampasas County was experiencing moderately dry conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 624.95 feet, which is 2.95 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 594 which is at normal elevation.
Today’s forecast will be sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon and could gust as high as 20 mph. Monday night’s forecast will have mostly clear with a low around 58.
Tuesday’s forecast will have mostly sunny skies with a high near 88. Tuesday night’s forecast will have partly cloudy skies with a low around 63.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 92, Low around 68.
Thursday: High near 87, Low around 57.
Friday: High near 72, Low around 53.
