Last week’s rain was a welcome respite from triple-digit temperatures and this week should be slightly cooler with highs only in the 90s.
According to Meteorologist Juan Hernandez with the National Weather Service—Fort Worth, the next two to three weeks should be more of the same.
“As we shift into fall, the zonal flow should remain the same with temperatures during the day in the high 80s to low 90s and overnight lows in the high 60s to low 70s,” Hernandez said. “There are no visible signs of wide temperature changes in the next few weeks.”
Hernandez did say that Killeen received 3.05 inches of rain last week, in the period from Sunday through Saturday. But, the rain chances for the coming week are small.
Monday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 91 for the day.
Winds will blow from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph, changing to southeast in the afternoon. The low overnight is expected to be around 69 under clear skies and a light 5 to 10 mph wind from the southeast.
Tuesday’s forecast includes mostly sunny conditions with a high near 92 and south winds around 10 mph. Overnight, clouds may roll in keeping the low around 71 with south, southeast winds picking up at 15 to 20 mph. There may be a gust or two as high as 30 mph, overnight.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Otherwise, it should be sunny with a high near 93 and south winds around 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
The 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms diminishes after 1 a.m. when it will clear slightly. The overnight low is expected to be around 72 with south, southeast winds around 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
Thursday there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. However, the high temperature will climb to near 94 under mostly sunny skies during the day. South winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday night is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 72.
Friday is expected to be sunny with a high near 93 and a mostly clear evening with a low around 72.
Saturday’s forecast is for sunny skies and a high near 93.
