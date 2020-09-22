After scattered rainfall this morning, Killeen-area residents can expect to see a 40% chance of precipitation mainly by 4 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.
On Monday, Killeen recorded between .25 and .62 inches of rainfall, according to Monique Sellers, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
“By tomorrow the rainfall will shift towards the east,” Sellers said. “We will see sunshine for the rest of the week and temperatures return to the 90s. We will then see a weak cold front next week as early as Tuesday.”
Today’s forecast will have cloudy skies with a high near 74 and north winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight will have a 20% chance of showers before 10 p.m., cloudy skies, with a low around 66 and north northeast winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday’s forecast will have mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 79 and north winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Wednesday night’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, with a low around 64 and north wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: High near 81, Low around 60.
Friday: High near 87, Low around 65.
Saturday: High near 90, Low around 67.
