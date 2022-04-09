The Killeen area may see a strong storm or two in the next few days, although chances are small, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Twenty to 30% chances of rain/storms should persist beginning Sunday afternoon through Tuesday, but it may be all or nothing, according to meteorologist Matt Bishop.
“Each afternoon, if we get anything, it’s probably going to either be strong or severe with large hail and damaging winds a possibility,” Bishop said. “So it’s sort of like you’ll either get nothing or you’ll get a really strong storm.”
Along with the possibility of a strong storm, area residents can expect more strong winds. The National Weather Service forecast shows wind gusts possibly reaching anywhere from 20 to 35 mph through Wednesday.
“This time of year is usually when we get most of our windy conditions,” Bishop said.
High temperatures could reach to around 90 by Wednesday before a cool front is expected to move in and drop highs into the low 80s on Wednesday.
Overnight lows should be in the 60s for much of the week and in the 50s after Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.