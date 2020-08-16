High temperatures this week could stay in double digits to provide some relief from the persistent heat of the last few days.
A heat advisory is anticipated to remain in effect today, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures could reach 107 degrees with heat index values of 111.
There is a slight, 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms this evening, which looks to increase to 40% Monday as temperatures project to remain in the upper-90s, the NWS forecast shows.
After the possible rain Monday, the forecast shows more dry skies with temperatures in the upper 90s.
Projected high and low temperatures through Thursday are:
- Today: High 107, Low 76
- Monday: High 97, Low 74
- Tuesday: High 99, Low 74
- Wednesday: High 99, Low 74
- Thursday: High 98, Low 74
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.