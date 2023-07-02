According to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth, temperatures will be slightly cooler all week, after almost three weeks of highs in the 100s.
“There is always a chance of isolated showers with the recent weather patterns,” Meteorologist Hunter Reeves said Sunday. “But, there are no real chances for rain expected until perhaps Thursday.”
Monday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 96. Winds will be mild from the south southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Overnight conditions are expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 75. Mild winds continue from the south southwest.
Tuesday, Independence Day, will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 96 and southeast winds around 10 mph. Overnight it is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 76. Mild winds from the south southeast at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
Wednesday, temperatures will be near 99 under sunny conditions with increasing mild winds from the south at 15 mph. Some gusts could reach 20 mph.
Overnight skies will be mostly clear with a low around 77. South southeast winds continue at 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
According to Reeves, a weak cold-front may move into the area by Thursday bringing with it the first chance of showers with a 30% likelihood after 1 p.m.
Otherwise, skies will be sunny and hot with a high near 99. South winds will be mild at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph at times. Overnight, clouds will come in making skies partly cloudy with a low around 75.
Friday temperatures will once again be near the 100 mark with the high expected to be 98. Overnight it will be mostly clear with a low around 77.
Saturday conditions are predicted to be sunny and hot with a high near 99.
“I would caution residents to enjoy the lower temperatures this week, since it looks like we’re in for hotter temps this weekend,” Reeves said. “Forecasts predict highs to be 100 or higher starting Saturday.”
