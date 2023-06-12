The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Transportation Division will have continued street maintenance to be performed on several roadways through Friday, June 16.
The work, which began Monday, consists of slurry seal services, which will result in various lane closures throughout the day.
Entire road closures may occur during this project. Street closures will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and roads will be open only to local/ residing citizens during these time periods.
A series of traffic control devices will be in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution, obey traffic control devices, and consider an alternate route during street maintenance.
Each year, streets are identified to be slurry sealed, a process that extends the life of streets and provides a smoother riding surface.
Slurry sealing involves the entire street surface, curb to curb, so cars in affected areas must not park in the roadway. Vehicles may use the roadway once the barriers are removed.
Below is the projected order; however, it is subject to change by the contractor based on workload and weather:
- Alexander Drive — from Greenwood Drive to Rancier Avenue
- Garth Drive — from Valley Road to dead end
- Schorn Drive — from South W.S. Young Drive to Mikulec Drive
- Sue Anne Drive — from Birmingham Circle to Southern Belle Drive
- Birmingham Circle — from Stagecoach Road to 5301 Birmingham Circle
- Prewitt Ranch Road — Clear Creek Road to Bridgewood Drive
- Valley Road W — from West Rancier Avenue to Fairview Drive
- Valley Road S — from West Rancier Avenue to Fairview Drive
- Santa Fe Plaza — from North Gray Street to North Eighth Street
- Santa Fe Plaza — from North 10th Street to North Eighth Street
- Walton Walker Drive — from Valley Road S to dead end
- Police Tactical Facility parking lot
The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates residents’ cooperation.
