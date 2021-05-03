The National Weather Service is forecasting small chances for rain and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday.
The chances are around 30% overnight and into the morning but conditions will clear during the day Tuesday, making way for clear skies and sunny days into next weekend.
During the expected thunderstorms, the wind speeds are expected to be between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 or 25 mph.
Allison Prater with the National Weather Service said that the rain chances could begin around 7 p.m. Monday with the best chances for rain coming around midnight.
She added that they are not certain as of right now whether or not the storms could turn severe but that they are monitoring the incoming weather.
In the Killeen-Fort Hood area there has been between one and two inches of rain in the last seven days, according to Prater.
There was no available reading for the current elevations at Stillhouse Hollow Lake and Belton Lake, however, on Saturday, Stillhouse Hollow Lake level was 621.74 feet and Belton Lake level was 593.2 feet.
Both of those elevations are less than a feet lower than normal elevation.
According to the Texas state drought map, Bell County is currently mostly in the moderate drought condition.
