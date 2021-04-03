There are slight chances of rain today and Sunday in Killeen.
The National Weather Service said there is a 20% chance of rain through the day today and a 30% chance of rain Sunday on its website.
Outside of those rain chances, the weekend will feature highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s before giving way to this week which will feature high temperatures pushing 90 and clear skies.
The clear conditions will continue through Friday, according to the National Weather Service website.
Temperatures:
Sunday: 71, 55
Monday: 79, 62
Tuesday: 85, 66
Wednesday: 90, 62
Thursday: 87, 60
Friday: High of 87
