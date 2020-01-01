WEATHER Graphic

A 30% chance of rain is expected throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service website. Showers will continue through the night and into Thursday morning.

On Thursday night the rain will clear out and the clouds will make way to clear and sunny conditions on Friday.

