Slight rain chances are expected to continue through this week but only at around 20% through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service website.
High temperatures through Thursday will be 95 and 96 degrees while the low temperatures will be 76 through the same time.
Wind speeds will be between 5 and 15 mph this week.
Although high temperatures won’t reach triple digits, the heat index will reach 101 on Tuesday, according to the website.
