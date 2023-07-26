Nonprofit organization Smile Like Marcus is hosting a free art show event in Nolanville next month.
The art show will include 40 different artists, art classes, art auctions for the Red Cross, along with four musicians and six performances from Killeen Korean Culture Center, Lily’s Hosanna dance group and more cultural groups.
There will be food trucks available, free cotton candy, and free water along with lemonade stands to beat out the summer heat.
The show, scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on Aug. 5, will take place at Grizzly’s Hidden Falls Nursery, 1101 W. Highway 190 in Nolanville.
There will be a blood drive included by Carter BloodCare. Blood drives are usual for the organization to do during events as a way to commemorate Marcus Simmons.
“You can literally save a life. ... People with sickle cell — they need those blood transfusions a lot,” said Dominique Simmons, organizer of the event and brother of Marcus Simmons.
Marcus Simmons, born Jan. 20 1982, was an Air Force veteran who lost his life to sickle cell anemia complications. Simmons worked for Copperas Cove ISD and was loved dearly by the community. The Smile Like Marcus organization hosted a Marcus Simmons Day festival in Killeen to commemorate his life earlier this year. Thousands of individuals showed up to the event, which included food vendors to a mini petting zoo and more.
Until the End Art Exhibition is among the art groups that are scheduled to attend the Aug. 5 event, and artists from the group said they excited to get the opportunity to support the Simmons family and keep the legacy going.
“I want people to come to this event and in some form or fashion feel like they are going to be loved. That’s the main point of this event.” Dominique Simmons said.
He will be filming a documentary about the artists who will be showcased, with their different individual stories.
In the documentary there will be exclusive interviews and more from the different artist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.