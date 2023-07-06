An August art show in Nolanville is expected to feature 40 local artists as well as art classes and live music entertainment.
Smile Like Marcus, a local nonprofit organization named after Marcus Simmons who died in 2009, is hosting the art show that will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at Grizzly’s Hidden Falls Nursery, 1101 W. Highway 190, in Nolanville.
