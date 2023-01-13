Fort Hood burn

A haze of smoke settles over Killeen Friday afternoon. The smoke is likely to have been caused by Fort Hood controlled burns where slow winds from the north pushed into Killeen.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Winds out of the north-northwest appeared to push the smoke from a prescribed burn at Fort Hood toward Killeen on Friday. Low wind speeds appeared to make that smoke settle.

Killeen looked hazy and smelled of smoke during the middle of the afternoon on Friday.

