Killeen residents likely noticed a large amount of smoke blowing in an easterly direction above the northwest portion of Killeen on Sunday afternoon.
The cloud of smoke appeared to originate from Fort Hood, meaning it was likely the result of a controlled burn, but neither Fort Hood officials nor the Killeen Fire Department could be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.