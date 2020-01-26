The large smoke clouds currently seen across north Killeen and extending all the way to Nolanville are no cause for concern according to Fort Hood officials.
"They are out there doing controlled burns at the training ranges," Fort Hood spokesman Chris Haug said. "They are just working to prevent any wild fires in the future."
It is common for Fort Hood to do controlled burns on training ranges in the winter. They are prone to grass fires in the summer time.
