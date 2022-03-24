Small-arms ranges on Fort Hood caught fire Thursday, prompting the post to shut down one of the roads. The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services ordered a closure of South Range Road from 53rd Street to Murphy Road due to large amounts of smoke from the fires.
The large plume of smoke made its way over Killeen, causing several calls to the Killeen Fire Department, according to discussions from emergency dispatchers on the scanner.
“There is no immediate threat to buildings or personnel on the installation at this time,” Fort Hood officials said Thursday.
