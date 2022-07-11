“The atmosphere is beautiful and the food so delicious,” said Eugene Cornwall about Sunday’s Gospel Jazz Brunch event hosted by Richard Hegens, Jr. and SMTH Anointing Sounds Music Studio. Organizers expected between 65 and 80 guests, but workers at Miliani Woods Event Center eventually put out enough chairs and tables to seat a crowd of more than 100 people.
“I am so grateful to you all for coming,” Hegens said. “And, many thanks to Dennis and Marci Ng for their continuous support in the use of their venue.”
Mililani Woods was fashioned by Dennis and Marci who have fond memories of their hometown, Mililani, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu.
Master of Ceremonies Roland Stewart welcomed visitors as they found their way through the buffet line and to their seats. Stewart introduced the musicians including singer Wendy Blackwood, Hegens on flute, Frank Allen III and L.J. Bowman on keyboards, lead guitarist George Arce, violinist James Clarkson and drummer Ivory Harris. The ensemble played during the meal throughout the afternoon. Guests were treated to selections by saxophonist Lewis Wright and poetry by Wendy Blackwood.
“We always have a good time at these events,” Michelle Overstreet said. “The gospel is true and you know the Lord is in this place.”
The afternoon event was full of musical selections, poetry and inspirational wisdom. Guests were given the opportunity to visit with each other and even do a little shopping from vendors like African Arts, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Leading Lady Bling and Liquids of the Earth. Whit-a-Girl Catering by Whitney Tucker provided the meal which included a salad bar and two entrees. Mon’ Amie’s Caribbean Flava Ice was on hand to share their desserts.
“This was very well done,” Connie Bivins said. Bivins and her daughter, Ilene Score plan to attend the next event scheduled in September.
