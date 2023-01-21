COPPERAS COVE — As soon as Fallon Redding of Cen-Tex Reptile and Wildlife Services in Gatesville asked a crowd of several dozen children and their families what reptilian animals they’d like to see first, the children almost unanimously replied in unison, “Snakes!”
One by one, Redding and her fellow reptile enthusiasts pulled snakes out of their enclosures and gave facts about each one before giving their volunteers a chance to walk through the crowd with them.
Cen-Tex Reptile and Wildlife Services held two reptile shows Saturday at the Cove Theater in downtown Copperas Cove.
“Kids are great — especially, always the girls — they’re the most fearless,” Redding said of the response from the crowd at shows. “Adults are a little bit harder. A lot of them at the beginning are like, ‘Nope, I want nothing to do with it,’ and then at the end, they’re wanting to hold the biggest snake that we have.”
Brandon Forrest of the reptile service explained that what they show at a demonstration is about half of what they have and comes from six different continents.
Animals the organization possesses include snakes, turtles, tortoises, lizards, tarantulas, a salamander and cockroaches from Madagascar. Much of their stock are rescues.
The show is primarily for educational purposes, Forrest explained.
“I’m really biased and really protective over them, and I like to make sure that everybody knows that ... no matter where they’re from in the world, they are beneficial,” he said. “We want everybody to know that — not just for the pet trade and keeping an animal, but for what they do in the wild.”
Cen-Tex Reptile and Wildlife Services travels to various locations doing shows throughout the year. Saturday’s shows in Copperas Cove were the third time they’ve been to the city since starting four years ago.
The group also frequents The Beltonian in Belton.
