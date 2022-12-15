This week, check out the Heights Howlidays event with a furry friend, take the family fishing or hiking with the local parks and recreation department, have some holiday fun at a light show, or get some gift shopping done at a local market. All of this and plenty more is happening soon.
Local Events
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting its Medieval Times Trip and will depart at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 from BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. Cost is $25 and will include admission, food, and transportation. This event is open to any single or unaccompanied service member. Call 254-287-6116 or stop by to register.
Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, will host performances of “The Nutcracker” by the Texas Metropolitan Ballet Dec. 15-18. Go to https://vlakilleen.org for tickets and showtimes.
Wreaths Across America will host its Wreath Laying Ceremony at 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Killeen City Cemetery, 2800 E. Rancier Ave., Killeen. Volunteers are invited to lay holiday wreaths on the graves of veterans. Go to https://bit.ly/3FuXThl to register.
Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center, 403 Indian Trail, will host the Heights Howlidays from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 17. There will be pet photos with Santa, games, crafts, and more. Pet adoptions will be available for $15 during this time.
Temple Parks and Recreation will host The Big Catch fishing event from 6 to 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Miller Park Pond, 1919 N. First St., Temple. All ages are welcome at this free event, and fishing license requirements will be waived during this time.
The Real Texas Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 17 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $8 per person. There will be vendors and dealers offering firearms, hunting and camping gear, and much more.
The NG Foundation Inc. is hosting its fourth annual winter coat giveaway from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 17 at Bella African Market, 202 N. Fort Hood St., Killeen. Go to https://bit.ly/3YpLwf8 to register in advance.
The Central Texas Film Society will host a free showing of the classic film, “An American in Paris,” at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., Temple.
Holy Trinity Catholic High School, 6608 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will host its Lights of Joy event from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Dec. 17- 31. Visitors can drive through the lights display on campus, and there will be a live nativity Dec. 17 and 18. The event is free but donations are welcome.
The annual Carlson Christmas Light Show will be from Dec. 1-23 at 7 and 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and at 7, 8, and 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 428 Winter Sun Drive, Harker Heights. Extended hours will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. The show is free and guests can tune to FM 88.1 to hear the music set to lights. Go to https://www.facebook.com/carlsonlightdisplay/ for more information.
The annual Nature in Lights 5.5-mile holiday light display is back and will be open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. now through Jan. 1, 2023, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. Santa’s Village will be available at the Live Oak Pavilion from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from now until Dec. 4 and open nightly Dec. 8- 24. Cost is $20 for cars, mini-vans, and pick-up trucks; $35 for limos, 15-person passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for a 24-person passenger van; and $80 for a 47-person van or larger bus.
The Killeen Police Department is hosting the Blue Holiday Donation Drive through Dec. 24. Non-perishable food, new toys, new clothing, and gift cards will be accepted. Donations can be deposited at Killeen PD Headquarters, 3304 Community Blvd., or Integrity Rehab Killeen, 3302 Janelle Drive.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.Laser Friday is Dec. 16 with the “Laser Holidays” at 6 p.m., “Laseropolis” at 7 p.m., and “Laster Grateful Dead” at 8 p.m. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host its Kids Fish event from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. Kids 17 and under are permitted to fish without a license. Limited fishing poles and bait will be available.
The Harker Heights Youth Hike and Explore Program will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at Chalk Ridge Falls Park. Kids 6 to 12 years old and their adult guardian will embark on a short hike while learning about nature. Cost is free. Register by going to https://bit.ly/3Yq4J0k.
Armed Services YMCA Killeen and Nyle Maxwell Killeen will host its Home for the Holidays toy giveaway event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at 110 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. Each child will receive a toy and a visit with Santa while supplies last.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers will make phone calls from Santa to the children of single or unaccompanied service members that are pre-registered. Calls will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19- 22. Call 254-287-6116 to register.
Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, 701 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will have live reindeer visiting its location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17. There will be photo opportunities, letter writing to Santa, and more at this free event.
The 2022 Youth Takeover Holiday Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. This event is run by local high school student volunteers and organized by the It’s All About You Talent Services Youth Mentorship Program. There will be over 50 vendors, pictures with Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus, games, raffles, and more.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting Christmas with Santa from 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 18. A free photo with Santa and gift will be given to children 12 and under. Registration is required by calling 254-213-3350.
The Killeen Mall, 2100 South W. S. Young Drive, is hosting Pictures with Santa now through Dec. 24. Go to https://www.killeenmall.com/santa/ to make a reservation and to view available hours.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, will host the free, in-person Warriors at Ease Yoga Class from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday in December. This event is for veterans, military families, and community partners. Go to https://bit.ly/3OzvM4L to register.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts its Game Days for Adults every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Wayworn Traveler at 6 p.m. Dec. 16, The Anna Larson Band at 6 p.m. Dec. 17, and Denny Cullinan at 4 p.m. Dec. 18.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Mark Richey from 8 p.m. to midnight Dec. 16. Cover: $10. People’s Choice will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 17. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by
the Beth Lee Duo from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 16, David Johnson from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 17, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 18.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host live music by Kyle Mathis from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 17.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will host live music by Wade Ralston from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
Local Markets
The Big Christmas Expo will be Dec. 17 -18 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. There will vendors, gift shopping, live entertainment, carolers, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and more will be available for this event. General admission is $10 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3uEkFyi to purchase in advance.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Gatesville Chamber Market Days will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second Saturday of the month through December at the Historic Cotton Belt Depot, 2307 S. Highway 36, Gatesville. There will be local vendors will fresh produce, plants, homemade crafts, furniture, décor, and more.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. The museum is hosting its “Season’s Greetings: Holiday Cards” special exhibit now through Dec. 31. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host its Holiday Fest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17. Attendees will learn about different winter holidays from around the world and make crafts at this free event. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Christmas Lights in the Village is open from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9- 11 and 16- 18 at the museum’s Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village. Admission for the lights event is $10 per person. General museum admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
