Killeen City Hall

Killeen City Hall

Kelly Snook, an interim director in Greeley, Colorado, was introduced on Tuesday as Killeen's next executive director of recreation services.

"It's so nice to meet you, as well," Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said. "It seems like you have a pretty impressive track record. The fact you also have experience as a grant writer will be very important in this position."

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.