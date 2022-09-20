Kelly Snook, an interim director in Greeley, Colorado, was introduced on Tuesday as Killeen's next executive director of recreation services.
"It's so nice to meet you, as well," Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said. "It seems like you have a pretty impressive track record. The fact you also have experience as a grant writer will be very important in this position."
Since 2021, Snook has been interim director of culture, parks and recreation in Greeley — a city of about 107,000 southeast of Fort Collins. She is among 59 candidates to have applied for the Killeen position that pays up to $145,000 per year.
“The city ... narrowed the candidates to four finalists,” according to documents. “In-person interviews took place on (Aug. 25 and Aug. 26) with a panel of city leadership. (City Manager Kent Cagle) extended a conditional job offer to ... Snook, (who) comes to Killeen with over (30) years of experience serving nine organizations including municipalities, private practice and nonprofit sectors.”
Snook is expected to be confirmed by the City Council on Sept. 27, succeeding Joe Brown, who tendered his resignation on July 14 after more than three years with the city. His annual salary was $131,599.52.
"I represent west Killeen ... where we have one park for 38,000 residents as well as one trail," Councilman Michael Boyd said. "If confirmed, I do look forward to working with yourself and with council."
Councilwoman Nina Cobb asked why Snook chose Killeen.
"I actually lived in this community as a child," she said. "I'm a Texas girl and an Army brat. My parents lived in Harker Heights. This is about as close as I would come to my childhood home. I'm very familiar with this community."
Snook has managed annual budgets up to about $92 million and teams of up to 450 full-time employees and 45 part-time workers in divisions including park rangers, park planning, grounds maintenance, building maintenance, capital improvements, recreation, light construction and senior services, according to the city.
She has a master's degree in city and regional planning from the University of Texas at Arlington and a bachelor's degree in landscaping architecture from Texas A&M University at College Station. Snook is a Texas registered landscape architect and a Texas licensed irrigator.
Snook is coming to the city as City Council members consider adopting an ordinance on parkland dedication and development -- an effort to comply with the city's parks master plan to do so by the end of 2022.
Also on Tuesday, during a discussion about agreeing to a five-year lease with a Killeen company to move its skydiving operations to Skylark Field, Boyd praised the idea.
"I think this is awesome to have this opportunity for Skylark," he said.
“Airport staff was contacted by Skydive Addiction ... about the possibility of relocating their existing skydiving business to Skylark Field,” according to city documents. “Several meetings and airport site visits were conducted, as well as a review of their business plan and safety operations. Additionally, we reviewed Skydive Killeen’s safety record and had the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) conduct a safety review for skydive operations at Skylark Field.”
The FAA, according to the city, determined that skydive operations “can be done safely at Skylark Field,” and staff members have negotiated an $841 monthly lease agreement for a 1,570-square-foot space and the fire bay at the old fire department building at Skylark Field.
“The term of the lease agreement is for a period beginning October 1, 2022, and ending September 30, 2027,” according to documents. That includes “business activities of a commercial skydiving operator,” classroom activities and parachute rigging.
