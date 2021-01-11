Although Sunday’s snow may have moved out, the National Weather Service is advising that there may still be dangerous driving conditions on area roads.
NWS Meteorologist David Bonnette said on Sunday that Sunday’s snow would likely last through Sunday evening. In the Killeen area, this meant lots of slushy and snow covered roads, with heavier accumulations west towards Lampasas, starting mainly to the west of Copperas Cove, and north to the Waco area.
“Pretty much all the roads west of I-35 are going to be pretty bad,” Bonnette said.
Monday would see quieter weather, with a cloudy start and sun peaking through later in the day. However, since temperatures were expected to drop into the 20s overnight, Bonnette warned that some roadways would still be slick, with possible black ice, which is transparent and more difficult to see, in some areas.
Two to four inches of snow were expected. The last time Killeen saw snow approaching these amounts was Feb. 23, 2010, when 3.3 inches fell. The last time the area saw six inches or more was Feb. 22-23, 1966, when 8.2 inches fell.
“It’s our first time in USA to see snow in the past nine years,” Killeen resident Akbar Shah said by email on Sunday. “It’s amazing to see.”
Bell County Sheriff’s Department Spokesman Lieutenant Robert Reinhard said on Sunday afternoon that conditions were deteriorating on many county roads, with ice beginning to form in some areas.
“We ask that if you do not need to be out, please stay home and off of roadways,” Reinhard said by email, adding that it was his understanding that the Texas Dept. of Public Safety had responded to several accidents. “In the event that you do have to venture out, please take extra time to reach your destination and to travel below the posted speed limit, increase distance between you and the vehicles in front of you, and allow extra stopping distance when approaching intersections. Starting to slow early will allow motorist to use minimal braking and not lock their tires up causing them to slide instead of stop. Gradually accelerate from a stop keeping tires from spinning.”
Attempts to obtain information from the Killeen Police Department and the Texas DPS on the number of accidents they had responded to across the area were unsuccessful as of press time.
Bell and Coryell counties are all currently experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions, and Lampasas County is experiencing abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell and Coryell Counties were experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, while Lampasas Counties was experiencing moderate drought conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 623.29 feet, which is 1.29 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.41 which is .59 below normal elevation.
Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 42 and northwest wind around 10 mph. Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 25 and west northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 49 and west wind around 5 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 31 and southwest wind around 5 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 57, low around 37.
Thursday: High near 64, low around 40.
Friday: High near 59, low around 37.
